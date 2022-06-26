Trump Paid His Own Companies Over $1M in Donor Cash After 2020 Election
‘BIG RIP OFF’
Donald Trump never stopped collecting money after the 2020 election—whether from supporters or himself. A review of his latest federal filings by Forbes showed Trump’s campaign account paid his business entities $1.3 million, including tens of thousands of dollars in rent to his company that owns Trump Tower and thousands of dollars to “Trump Restaurants LLC.” Those payments were split between the days after the 2020 election, when Trump still operated his campaign committee, and throughout 2021 when the committee rebranded to the “Make America Great Again PAC,” along with a host of other Trump-aligned PACs. One House Democrat labeled the schemes, which have partially come under the purview of the Jan. 6 committee, as the “big rip off,” according to Forbes.