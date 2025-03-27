Trump Pardon May Get J6er Out of Child Porn Charges

The Kennedy Center postponed its Broadway Center Stage production of Legally Blonde Wednesday. The new dates for the production, which was originally set to be performed in June, have not yet been specified. Artistic Director and Executive Director of Broadway Center Stage, Jeffrey Finn, expressed his regret at the postponement but made sure to clarify that “this is not a Kennedy Center cancellation, and this is not due to any one person or persons involved with the show.” He added: “I sincerely look forward to bringing this vibrant show to life in the near future.” The Kennedy Center has been losing artists and productions ever since President Donald Trump decided to make himself chairman of the institution in Feb. after purging the board and inserting his own supporters as members. He also vowed to get rid of “woke” productions and dismantled the venue’s Social Impact team, which helped organize outreach programs for local underserved communities. Smash hits like Hamilton have cancelled or postponed their upcoming runs at the Kennedy Center, as have actor-producer Issa Rae and the rock band Low Cut Connie. Pulitzer Prize-winning folk musician Rhiannon Giddens also switched her performance at the Kennedy Center to a different venue, stating in a Threads post that she could not “in good conscience play at The Kennedy Center with the change in programming direction forced on the institution by this new board.” The center announced that it would reach out to patrons who had purchased tickets to Legally Blonde on March 31.
