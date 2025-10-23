Trump Pardons Crypto Billionaire Jailed for Money Laundering

Cheat Sheet
Detained Protester Who Blasted Trump’s Shock Troops With ‘Star Wars’ Music Sues
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.23.25 1:02PM EDT 
Trump and Darth Vader
Getty

A man who was detained after playing “The Imperial March” from Star Wars during a National Guard parade has sued. Sam O’Hara was briefly detained after he played the iconic John Williams tune from his phone in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 11. The American Civil Liberties Union of D.C. filed the lawsuit on his behalf Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleging the detention violated O’Hara’s constitutional rights. The suit is being filed against the District of Columbia, as well as four D.C. cops and a sergeant in the Ohio National Guard. According to the ACLU, O’Hara, 35, had been walking behind the troops as they marched, recording on his phone while playing the song. The suit alleges that a Guard member then “turned around and threatened to call the police officers to ‘handle’ Mr. O’Hara if he did not stop.” O’Hara persisted, the suit alleges, prompting the troops to call local cops. At this point, he was detained for up to 20 minutes while “tightly handcuffed.” The suit alleges: “Government conduct of this sort might have received legal sanction a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. But in the here and now, the First Amendment bars government officials from restraining individuals from recording law enforcement or peacefully protesting.” The Daily Beast has contacted the Ohio National Guard, the District of Columbia, and the Metropolitan Police Department for comment.

Read it at The Washington Post

2
Man Returns Stolen ‘Cursed’ Stones After ‘Personal Tragedy’
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.23.25 12:34PM EDT 
EL GOLFO, SPAIN - APRIL 23: A general view of a volcanic crater on April 23, 2025 in El Golfo, Spain. Lanzarote, a Spanish Canary Island and a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, lies off the coast of West Africa, famous for its unique volcanic landscapes, stunning beaches, and a year-round warm climate that draws tourists to its natural beauty and rich cultural identity. (Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)
Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

A tourist has returned “cursed” volcanic stones that he stole from a Spanish national park after suffering a “major personal tragedy.” He took the stones from the Timanfaya National Park several years ago but gave them back with a letter to the Canary Islands authorities. “I have heard of legends where the removal of volcanic rock from it’s source of origin, brings bad luck and I fear this has befallen me,” he wrote. He added that he’s returning the “few grams of rock” and asks for them to be scattered “outside the visitor centre.” Taking natural elements from the protected park can lead to fines of over $3,000, according to the park’s social networks. But the penalty can be even higher if it’s considered a more serious infraction. “That rock is meaningless in your display case, it’s not a souvenir or raw material for a pendant. It belongs to nature. It sustains the life and culture of our island. Stealing nature is stealing the future,” said a National Park spokeswoman. Many stones and sand have been confiscated from tourists’ luggage at the César Manrique-Lanzarote Airport in Spain in recent years.

Read it at Daily Mail

3
Republican Gov Candidate’s Family Killed in Chopper Crash
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.23.25 11:04AM EDT 
Darren Bailey delivers remarks after receiving an endorsement from Donald Trump.
Michael B. Thomas/Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Four family members of Darren Bailey, a Republican candidate for governor of Illinois, were killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday. The far-right politician’s campaign announced the tragic death of his son, Zachary, his daughter-in-law, Kelsey, and their two children, ages 12 and 7, on Thursday. The crash is under investigation. Bailey, 59, and his wife, Cindy, were “heartbroken by this unimaginable loss,” the campaign shared in a social media post. In addition to his political career, Bailey runs a farm with his sons and a private Christian school alongside his wife. The family man is a former state representative and state senator of a downstate district. He previously lost the 2022 Illinois governor’s race to Democratic incumbent J.B. Pritzker, 55 percent to 42 percent, despite receiving an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. In addition, the politician lost the congressional primary to Mike Bost in 2024. However, last month, the candidate revealed his plans to seek the Republican nomination for governor again in 2026.

Read it at New York Times

4

Trump Pardons Crypto Billionaire Jailed for Money Laundering

Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.23.25 12:53PM EDT 
Published 10.23.25 12:09PM EDT 
Trump Pardons Crypto Billionaire Jailed For Money Laundering
Trump Pardons Crypto Billionaire Jailed For Money Laundering Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump has pardoned Changpeng Zhao, the billionaire founder of cryptocurrency exchange Binance who was convicted of money laundering. Zhao, one of the most powerful people in the crypto world, was jailed for four months and forced to step down as head of Binance in 2023 in a plea deal, and the company reached a settlement of $3.4 billion for failing to report more than 100,000 illegal transactions from groups including al Qaeda, Hamas, and the Islamic State. “President Trump exercised his constitutional authority by issuing a pardon for Mr. Zhao, who was prosecuted by the Biden administration in their war on cryptocurrency,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “The Biden administration pursued Mr. Zhao despite no allegations of fraud or identifiable victims,” she added, claiming President Joe Biden’s “war on crypto” is now over. With the pardon in place, the door is open for Zhao to return to his previous position as CEO of Binance, which he founded in 2017. He joins a growing list of crypto moguls pardoned by Trump after being convicted of white-collar crimes, including Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht and the founders of the crypto exchange BitMEX.

Read it at Reuters

5
Kim Kardashian Reveals Scary Medical Diagnosis
Meera Navlakha
Published 10.23.25 11:39AM EDT 

Kim Kardashian shares details about an unnerving medical diagnosis in the newest season of Hulu’s The Kardashians. In a teaser that plays at the beginning of this week’s episode, Kardashian, 45, is seen going into an MRI scanner after which she tells her family she was diagnosed with a “little” brain aneurysm. Later in the episode, Kardashian is tearful about the news, opening up about the stress she’s faced over her relationship and divorce from rapper Kanye West. Kardashian and West were married from 2014 to 2021, with the divorce finalized in 2022. Since then, West has been at the center of a string of controversies. Doctors told Kardashian that stress is the primary reason for the diagnosis, according to People. The mother of four also shares that she once again has psoriasis, a skin disease that can be triggered by stress. She says she feels “pretty tested” by her ex-husband. Kardashian continues to touch on her divorce in more detail, saying, “People think that I have the luxury of walking away. My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together.” She adds that she’s “happy it’s over.”

Kim Kardashian
Hulu/screengrab
Read it at TMZ

6
Synth-Pop Music Pioneer Dies at 66
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.23.25 10:32AM EDT 
David Ball of Soft Cell performs on stage on November 16, 2021 in London, England.
David Ball of Soft Cell performs on stage on November 16, 2021 in London, England. C Brandon/Redferns

Synth music legend David Ball, who was responsible for taking “Tainted Love” to the stratosphere, has died at the age of 66. He made up half of the British electro-pop powerhouse Soft Cell, which enjoyed a range of hits on either side of the pond. No cause of death has been announced. His representatives said he “passed away peacefully in his sleep at his London home on Wednesday.” His partner in Soft Cell, Marc Almond, paid tribute. “He was a wonderfully brilliant musical genius,” he said. “Thank you Dave for being an immense part of my life and for the music you gave me. I wouldn’t be where I am without you.” Their biggest hit, “Tainted Love” was originally written for U.S. soul singer Gloria Jones in 1964. Their 1981 version reached Number Eight on U.S. Billboard Hot 100, staying in the list for 43 weeks. It also reached Number One in the U.K., acting as a launchpad for a barrage of tracks in the top 10, including “Bedsitter,” “Say Hello, Wave Goodbye,” “Torch,” and “What.” The duo split in 1984, with Ball saying, “We were taking too many dodgy substances and getting into weird nonsense.” He admitted that drug addiction was “tearing me apart,” The Guardian reports. The pair would intermittently reconnect to perform and record, coming together in 2022.

Read it at The Guardian

7
Hollywood Star, 34, Finally Gets His High School Diploma
Meera Navlakha
Updated 10.23.25 12:53PM EDT 
Published 10.23.25 12:33PM EDT 

Jeremy Allen White, 34, is finally a high school graduate—sort of. The actor revealed on Live with Kelly and Mark on Thursday that his high school drama teacher, Greg Parente, brought him his diploma after White invited him to the New York Film Festival premiere of Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere last month. At the end of the night, Parente gave him a gift. “I was like, ‘Ah, you don’t have to do this, this is crazy, what are you giving me a gift for?’ And I open it up and it is my high school diploma,” he told cohosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. White said he wasn’t a good student in high school and didn’t have enough credits to graduate. “So as of last night, at 34 years old, I graduated high school,” he said. “So I’ve got that in my hotel room now, and it’s really nice.”

Read it at People

8
Cops Reveal New Clues in Desperate Hunt for Louvre Heist Suspects
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.23.25 10:06AM EDT 
Louvre heist NBC News
NBC News

Police in France are aware of astonishing new footage that may show suspected jewel thieves escaping from the Louvre. Paris cops are also probing DNA samples found inside a motorbike helmet and gloves, NBC News reports. In the footage, two people can be seen descending slowly in a basket lift outside the part of the museum where the daylight robbery took place on Oct. 19. Previous footage shows two people wearing outfits that match those in the new clip, standing next to one of the cases containing treasures. It is not known whether the DNA belongs to the suspects, investigators said. The suspects made their getaway from the world’s most visited museum on a moped, cops confirmed. The movie-like heist saw the robbers make off with $102.63 million in irreplaceable artefacts. Most of the museum has reopened. Police are racing against time to catch the criminals before they have a chance to break up and melt down the items they stole. In all, they made off with eight Napoleonic-era items, although they dropped Empress Eugénie’s crown on the way out.

A general view shows the Louvre Museum a day after thieves stole eight priceless royal pieces of jewelry
The Louvre Museum, a day after thieves stole eight priceless royal pieces of jewelry. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images
Read it at NBC News

9
Chess Champion Investigated Over Rival’s Sudden Death
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.23.25 8:48AM EDT 
Daniel Naroditsky is ranked first in the world for chess for boys 12 and under. (Photo By Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
Daniel Naroditsky is ranked first in the world for chess for boys 12 and under. (Photo By Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images) San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst N/San Francisco Chronicle via Gett

Former world champion Vladimir Kramnik is facing disciplinary proceedings over public attacks on U.S. grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, whose sudden death at 29 has shocked chess. Naroditsky, a popular chess streamer and commentator, was found dead on Sunday. Authorities suspect either suicide or an accidental overdose as the cause of death, The Daily Mail reports. Shortly before his death, he was accused by Kramnik of cheating while playing online chess games, and spoke of the emotional toll the accusation had taken on him in his last broadcast before his death. “There was nothing more important to Daniel than his dignity and his name as a chess player,” his mother Elena Naroditsky said. “And the ex-world champion was trying to say he’s a cheater.” Kramnik, the world champion between 2000-07, said, “I have not bullied Daniel Naroditsky, nor ever made personal insults towards him.” Kramnik has accused several top players of cheating over the years, earning him the ire of top chess players. The International Chess Federation said, “Our team carefully investigated many dozens of players about which GM Kramnik raised suspicions. In the vast majority of cases, we found his accusations baseless.”

Read it at Reuters

10
Beloved ’80s Rock Star Announces First Tour in Years
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Updated 10.23.25 2:21AM EDT 
Published 10.23.25 1:06AM EDT 
Bon Jovi
CLEVELAND, OHIO - JUNE 08: Jon Bon Jovi arrives for the opening of the "Bon Jovi Forever" exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum on June 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images) Duane Prokop/Getty Images

Bon Jovi is heading out on tour for the first time in four years following lead singer Jon Bon Jovi’s 2022 vocal surgery. The band announced a seven-date Forever Tour that consists of three stops in Edinburgh, Dublin and London and four nights at New York City’s Madison Square Garden next July. During a livestream announcing the tour, the band played several songs, including “Legendary,” “Red, White and New Jersey” and “It’s My Life.” Bon Jovi himself also discussed the upcoming Legendary Edition of their sixteenth studio album, Forever, which features collaborations with 13 artists, including Bruce Springsteen, Jelly Roll and Avril Lavigne. It will be released on Friday. The Bon Jovi frontman underwent surgery on his vocal cords in 2022, a procedure featured in the documenary Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. The singer said that he was “deeply grateful” to be able to sing again, describing heading back out on tour as the moment the band has been waiting for. Tickets for the Forever Tour go on sale Friday, Oct. 31.

Read it at Deadline

