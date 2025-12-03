Trump Pardons Democrat Lawmaker Charged With Bribery

President Donald Trump announced he was pardoning Democratic Party Rep. Henry Cuellar and his wife, Imelda, ahead of their trial next April.

The Texas Democrat faces a dozen charges, including bribery, money laundering and conspiracy.

But Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday that he was granting the conservative Democrat a “full and unconditional PARDON” as his Justice Department moved forward with the case.

Rep. Henry Cuellar and his wife Imelda were facing bribery charges with the trial set for next April. Kevin Dietsch

“For years, the Biden Administration weaponized the Justice System against their Political Opponents, and anyone who disagreed with them,” Trump wrote. “One of the clearest examples of this was when Crooked Joe used the FBI and DOJ to ‘take out’ a member of his own Party after Highly Respected Congressman Henry Cuellar bravely spoke out against Open Borders, and the Biden Border ‘Catastrophe.’”

Trump called the effort “unAmerican” and accused Democrats of being a threat to Democracy.

“They will attack, rob, lie, cheat, destroy, and decimate anyone who dares to oppose their Far Left Agenda, an Agenda that, if left unchecked, will obliterate our magnificent Country,” he wrote.

Cuellar is running for a twelfth term without strong opposition in the Democratic primary for Texas’s 28th congressional district.

He responded on Wednesday, saying he planned to run for re-election as a Democrat. He added: “Now we can get back to work. Nothing has changed.”

The Rep. won the district by more than five points in 2024, but it was down from the more than 13 points he won the district by in 2022, even after the FBI raided his home.

The newly drawn Texas maps, should they withstand legal challenges, would further slash his base in the district, making the path for re-election much harder.

Cuellar and his wife were accused of accepting $600,000 in bribes from Azerbaijan and a Mexican bank last year.

According to the indictment, the payments from the Azerbaijan state-run oil and gas company had been laundered through fake consulting contracts to shell companies owned by Mrs. Cuellar. In exchange, the congressman was accused of pushing policies favorable to Azerbaijan.

Cuellar was also accused of taking money from a Mexican bank while working to influence policy that would hurt its interests. The couple has denied any wrongdoing.

While Cuellar faced legal challenges, some Democrats have been deeply critical of him for his conservative voting record. He remains anti-abortion and has voted for restricting transgender athletes.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) questions U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as he testifies before a House Appropriations Subcommittee on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Mayorkas testified on the fiscal year 2023 budget request for the Department of Homeland Security. Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Cuellar has also been an advocate for strong border security as he represents a district that runs along the border with Mexico.