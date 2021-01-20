Trump Pardons His Mega-Fundraiser Elliott Broidy
SCOT FREE
President Donald Trump pardoned Republican high-dollar fundraiser Elliott Broidy late Tuesday night as part of a last-minute flurry of clemency actions in the final hours of his presidency. Broidy pleaded guilty in October to one count of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act as part of a scheme to pressure the Trump administration into dropping or reducing its criminal probe into a Malaysian businessman. Jho Low is accused of masterminding a multibillion-dollar fraud against a Malaysian government investment fund. As part of his guilty plea, Broidy agreed to a fine of $6.6 million and faced a prison sentence of up to five years. Broidy resigned from his post as a top fundraising official for the Republican National Committee in 2018 after it emerged that he enlisted Trump’s ex-fixer Michael Cohen to pay hush money to a mistress.