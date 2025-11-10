Trump Pardons His Top 2020 Allies in Mammoth Late-Night Reveal

Donald Trump has pardoned an epic roll call of his allies who were involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The 77-person list dropped just before 11 p.m. on Sunday by Trump’s Pardon Attorney Ed Martin, who titled his X post “Important pardon of Alternate Electors of 2020!!”

The list includes Rudy Giuliani, Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell, Boris Epshteyn, John Eastman and Mark Meadows, who were all allegedly linked to the mission to challenge the results of the 2020 election, which Trump lost to Joe Biden. None were charged with federal crimes.

Rudy Giuliani attends the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2025 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“This proclamation ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election and continues the process of national reconciliation,” the pardon reads.

However, the document Martin posted, which seems to have been signed last Friday, points out that the president is not included in the list, noting “This pardon does not apply to the president of the United States.”

Important pardon of Alternate Electors of 2020!! pic.twitter.com/iuDGv9fqyy — Eagle Ed Martin (@EagleEdMartin) November 10, 2025

Martin’s list was attached to an X post from May that read “No MAGA left behind.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Martin has a reputation as Trump’s “clemency czar” and was appointed U.S. Pardon Attorney in May.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.