Trump Pardons Republican Who Stole Cop Charity Cash for Plastic Surgery

Donald Trump has pardoned former Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore, who was convicted last year of stealing $70,000 from a charity.

Fiore’s attorneys on Thursday filed a motion to vacate her sentencing, citing the president’s grant of clemency dated April 23, NBC affiliate KSNV reported.

Fiore was found guilty last October of pilfering $70,000 from a charity she had established to purportedly raise funds to construct a statue honoring a slain Las Vegas police officer. Prosecutors argued she used the cash for personal expenses like plastic surgery, rent, and her daughter’s wedding.

Fiore was convicted on six counts of federal wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, with each carrying a possible penalty of twenty years in prison. She was scheduled to be sentenced May 14.

A Nevada GOP commiteewoman, Fiore briefly ran for governor in 2022. After dropping out, she campaigned for state treasurer instead, but lost in the general election.

Fiore was later appointed a justice of the peace in Nye Country, but was suspended without pay after being indicted last July.

In a statement to KTNV-13, Fiore thanked Trump for his “act of mercy.”

“Today, I stand before you — not just as a free woman, but as a vindicated soul whose prayers were heard, whose faith held firm, and whose truth could not be buried by injustice," she said in part. “I am deeply and eternally grateful to President Donald J. Trump for granting me a full and unconditional pardon. This act of mercy is not just a correction of a legal record — it is the restoration of a life, a reputation, and a mission long targeted for destruction.”