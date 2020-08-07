Trump Pastor Ignores City Orders to Headline Las Vegas Rally of Hundreds

Read it at Las Vegas Review-Journal
President Donald Trump’s personal pastor, Paula White, led an indoor campaign rally of hundreds at a Las Vegas hotel Thursday night in blatant violation of city orders. White even noted during her speech that Gov. Steve Sisolak had tried to stop the event, which violated the city’s 50-person cap on gatherings. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the city served a violation on the hotel and the rally organizers that includes a $250 fine. Las Vegas has been battling a coronavirus surge for the last month but reported somewhat improved numbers this week.