Trump: Paul Ryan’s Record in Congress Was ‘Atrocious’
President Trump called former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan a “failure” on Thursday night after excerpts from a forthcoming book showed the former GOP leader criticizing his actions in the White House. In a late-night Twitter thread, Trump said Ryan had an “atrocious” record in Congress and “ultimately became a long running lame duck failure.” “He had the majority and blew it away with his poor leadership and bad timing,” Trump wrote. “Never knew how to go after the Dems like they go after us. Couldn’t get him out of Congress fast enough!” Trump also claimed that when former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney chose Ryan as his pick for vice president during the 2012 presidential election, he told people “that’s the end of [Romney’s] presidential run.” Trump’s rant came hours after excerpts from a new book by Politico's Tim Alberta, American Carnage, said Ryan viewed his retirement from Congress last year as an “escape hatch,” according to The Washington Post.