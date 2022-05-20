Trump Pays $110K Fine But May Still Be Found in Contempt
TICK TOCK!
Donald Trump may have paid a $110,000 fine but the New York Attorney General’s office says he hasn’t yet complied with all the steps required to have a contempt-of-court order against him lifted. A Manhattan judge held Trump in contempt last month after he failed to comply with a subpoena for documents as part of the AG’s civil investigation into the Trump Organization. He was fined $10,000 for each day he didn’t turn over the documents. In a Friday statement, the AG’s office said Trump paid $110,000 on Thursday and produced all the subpoenaed documents but, as of 12:15 p.m. Friday, had not turned over “additional affidavits with more detail about document searches and their destruction/retention policies.” All three conditions had to be met by Friday to purge the contempt order. “The third is still outstanding,” the office said. If Trump doesn’t comply, the $10,000-a-day fine could be reinstated.