Trump Pays Tribute to His Dead Brother by Boasting About All of His Own Achievements
ME, ME, ME
President Donald Trump found the most Donald Trump way possible to remember his brother—by listing his own achievements and boasting about the amazing job he’s done as president. Trump kicked off an hour-long call with Fox & Friends Monday morning by remembering his brother Robert, who died at 71 Saturday. The president said: “If I had the number one show, if I had a big success, no matter what I did, whether it was real estate deals of anything else, he was right there, and in many cases helped me very much.” Trump went on to say, when he became president, his brother would “go around talking about how great this is for the country and it’s so incredible, he was my biggest fan.” Finally, in what is suspiciously similar of his own familiar rants about the novel coronavirus pandemic, Trump said that his brother “was so angry with China because of what happened where the plague came in.”