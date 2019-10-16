CHEAT SHEET
HUH?
Trump Wrote Bizarre Letter to Turkish President: ‘Don’t Be a Tough Guy’
In a recent letter, President Trump urged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to make a deal with the U.S. before invading Syria—telling him not to be a “tough guy” or a “fool.” “Let’s work out a deal! You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be destroying the Turkish economy—and I will,” Trump wrote in the Oct. 9 letter. “Don’t let the world down. You can make a great deal.” He then said that history would “look up on (him) forever as the devil” if “good things don’t happen.” “Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool! I’ll call you later,” Trump wrote at the end of the letter.
The Trump administration announced retaliatory sanctions against Turkey this week after the country launched an incursion into northern Syria. The move came after Trump decided to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria, abandoning Kurdish forces in the region that have been allies with the U.S. in its fight against ISIS.