‘Who Cares!’: Trump Pens Insanely Petty Letter to Actors’ Guild Ahead of Disciplinary Hearing
I SWEAR I DON’T CARE
Before he was president, Donald Trump was also, unforgettably, a film and TV actor, hosting The Apprentice and making brief cameos in films like Home Alone and series like Sex and the City. As a result, he joined the Screen Actors Guild—American Federation of Television and Radio Artists in 1989. But that ended in dramatically petty style on Thursday when Trump penned a letter to rescind his membership. “I write today regarding the so-called disciplinary committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!,” it began.
After Trump encouraged a mob to march to the Capitol just before last month’s riot, SAG-AFTRA said it would hold a disciplinary hearing in an attempt to revoke his membership. Despite his attempt at nonchalance, Trump appeared miffed by SAG’s rejection. “Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me—besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas,” he wrote. “I no longer wish to be associated with your union.”