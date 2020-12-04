Trump Pentagon Pick Suggested President Should Declare Martial Law Over Election ‘Coup’
‘NOT A BAD IDEA’
President Trump’s nominee for a senior post at the Pentagon has repeatedly spread false conspiracies about the 2020 election, reposting tweets that it was stolen from Trump as part of an attempted “coup” and that Trump should declare martial law, CNN reports. Texan Scott O’Grady, an ex-fighter pilot who’s been nominated for assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, retweeted a post on Nov. 25 that falsely declared, “Trump won & Biden & his Comrades will now attempt a coup.” The tweet featured a doctored photo of Biden with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Several days later, he reposted a tweet suggesting it was time for Trump to invoke martial law. “I don’t know who needs to hear this,” the post read, “But calling for martial law is not a bad idea when there is an attempted coup against the president and this country happening right now.” That same account also posted an article about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn calling for martial law in a petition, which O’Grady shared as well.