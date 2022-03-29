Trump Phone Logs From Jan. 6 Have a Seven-Hour Gap, Says Report

White House phone logs turned over to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot show an unexplained seven-hour gap, according to a bombshell report out Tuesday morning.

Records obtained by Bob Woodward of The Washington Post and Robert Costa of CBS News show a gap in Donald Trump’s phone records from 11:17 a.m. to 6:54 p.m.—the period when thousands of his supporters were invading the Capitol in a violent bid to prevent a joint session of Congress certifying Joe Biden’s election victory.

In a joint report published by the Post, Woodward and Costa note the Jan. 6 committee was handed 11 pages of records by the National Archives that included call logs from the White House switchboard—but with a 457-minute gap.

“The House panel is now investigating whether Trump communicated that day through backchannels, phones of aides, or personal disposable phones, known as ‘burner phones,’’” they wrote, citing anonymous sources with knowledge of the probe.

Trump himself told the newspaper in a statement on Monday night: “I have no idea what a burner phone is, to the best of my knowledge I have never even heard the term.”

More to come...