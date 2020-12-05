Trump’s Latest Hail Mary: Calling Brian Kemp to Pressure Him to Overturn GA Result
GOOD LORD
As he continues his campaign for history’s sorest, most dangerous loser, President Trump called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday to pressure him into overturning Joe Biden’s win in the state, according to The Washington Post. During the call, just hours before an upcoming Trump rally in Georgia, the president asked Kemp to convene the state legislature for a special session to appoint Electoral College electors who might be more friendly to him than the broader population, which elected Biden by a margin of more than 12,000 votes. Kemp rejected the president’s plea, a source familiar with the conversation said.
Cody Hall, Kemp’s spokesman, confirmed the conversation to the Post, while Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh declined to comment. The Post adds that Trump also urged Kemp to demand an audit of absentee ballots—which Kemp has said he lacks the authority to do, albeit not for lack of trying.