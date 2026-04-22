Trump Photo Celebrating Women’s Tennis Team Backfires Immediately

A White House photo supposed to celebrate a championship women’s team is drawing backlash after critics said it sidelined the very athletes it was to honor.

The controversy erupted after an image shared on X by White House aide Margo Martin showed President Donald Trump posing with the Georgia Bulldogs women’s tennis—but with the players largely obscured behind a group of men in the foreground.

“Congratulations, Georgia Women’s Tennis!” Martin captioned the photo.

The Bulldogs were among several NCAA champions invited to the White House on Tuesday to mark their title win. However, the composition of the official photo quickly drew criticism online, with many pointing out that the women’s team appeared barely visible despite being the focus of the event.

Czech-American former professional tennis player Martina Navratilova wrote on X: “A photo is worth a thousand words…"

Lawyer Dr. Ann Olivarius wrote: “If you squint, you can juuuuuust about see the women.”