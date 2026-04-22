Trump Photo Celebrating Women’s Tennis Team Backfires Immediately

A White House photo supposed to celebrate a championship women’s team is drawing backlash after critics said it sidelined the very athletes it was to honor.
The controversy erupted after an image shared on X by White House aide Margo Martin showed President Donald Trump posing with the Georgia Bulldogs women’s tennis—but with the players largely obscured behind a group of men in the foreground.
“Congratulations, Georgia Women’s Tennis!” Martin captioned the photo.
The Bulldogs were among several NCAA champions invited to the White House on Tuesday to mark their title win. However, the composition of the official photo quickly drew criticism online, with many pointing out that the women’s team appeared barely visible despite being the focus of the event.
Czech-American former professional tennis player Martina Navratilova wrote on X: “A photo is worth a thousand words…"
Lawyer Dr. Ann Olivarius wrote: “If you squint, you can juuuuuust about see the women.”
Journalist Laura Bassett wrote simply: “Lmao.”
Editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch Network Ron Filipkowski added: “Are the women back there somewhere? Yes, I think I see them.”
Other social media users described the image as “pathetic” and questioned why the team was not placed front and center.
“Good thing the women are showcased. Who are all those other clowns in the picture and what’s up with the conman in the middle?” John Gilbert asked. “What a pathetic picture.”
”Georgia Women’s Tennis, with a bunch of dudes standing in front of them,” another commenter complained.
Trump has in the past declined to host solo White House celebrations for a women’s championship team.
Before 2019, not a single women’s championship team had made a solo visit to the White House under Trump, breaking with the tradition set by previous presidents.
The Minnesota Lynx, who won the WNBA title in 2017, and the Seattle Storm, champions in 2018, were not invited to the White House after their victories.
The Notre Dame women’s basketball team, which captured the NCAA championship in 2018, also did not receive an invitation.
The South Carolina women’s basketball team, which won the NCAA title in 2017, declined a White House reception. In many cases, women’s teams were grouped into larger ceremonies for non-revenue sports rather than being honored as standalone champions.
It wasn’t until April 2019 that the Baylor Lady Bears became the first women’s championship team to make a solo White House visit under Trump following their NCAA title.
In February, the U.S. women’s national hockey team declined Trump’s invitation to the State of the Union after he openly complained about having to invite them.
During Tuesday’s event, multiple NCAA teams were recognized.