1

Trump Picks Florida Parking Lot for His Presidential Library

BIG READER
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.23.25 5:13PM EDT 
Published 09.23.25 5:04PM EDT 
(L/R) US President President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tour a migrant detention center, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," located at the site of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida on July 1, 2025. President Trump is visiting a migrant detention center in a reptile-infested Florida swamp dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz." Trump will attend the opening of the 5,000-bed facility -- located at an abandoned airfield in the Everglades wetlands -- part of his expansion of deportations of undocumented migrants, his spokeswoman said. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump’s presidential library will be built in downtown Miami, pending a vote from Florida legislators next week. The land that was chosen is near Freedom Tower, a facility that was used as an immigrant processing center for hundreds of thousands of Cuban refugees entering Florida between 1962 to 1974. “Without question, being near the Freedom Tower was important, but also being on the waterfront,” said a Trump adviser involved in the process. Miami Dade College voted Tuesday to give the land it owns, which currently is a parking lot, to the state. Pending likely state approval, it will be converted into the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier shared his excitement about the library. “I can think of no better location to tell the story of Donald Trump,” Uthemeier said Tuesday in a video posted on X. “A story of strength, one of redemption, one of victory, and one of sacrifice for the American people.” It also serves as a win for Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been lobbying Trump to house his library in Florida. Eric Trump and top adviser Steve Witkoff visited sites at Florida International University and Florida Atlantic University before ultimately settling on the Miami Dade College site. Trump’s team is also considering building a hotel on the property. It would be the first presidential library to have that amenity.

Read it at NBC News

2
MLB Launches Itself Into Future With Major Shakeup
PITCH PERFECT
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 09.23.25 5:00PM EDT 
Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers strikes out Rafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants.
Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers strikes out Rafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants. MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-Ne/MediaNews Group via Getty Images

MLB has approved the use of robo umpires starting in the 2026 season—a massive shakeup that will permit players to dispute balls and strikes in real time. The league’s competition committee voted Tuesday to approve the installation of an “Automated Ball-Strike challenge system” that will give teams at least two chances to challenge calls during a game. Some active players on the committee opposed the new rule, sources told ESPN, but the six owners on the committee overruled the group. Challenges will only be permitted by the current hitter, pitcher, or catcher, who will initiate a review by tapping the top of their helmet or cap, MLB said. If a challenge is successful, another will be granted. Each use of the system will be displayed on TV and stadium jumbotrons, allowing everyone to see the technology, which comprises 12 cameras similar to those used to review shots in professional tennis. The system was first tested in the minor leagues and in the MLB All-Star game, and reportedly has a margin of error of around one-sixth of an inch.

Read it at ESPN

3
Trump Hit by Devastating Polls on Issues That Won Him the Election
🎺 WAH-WUH 🎺
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 09.23.25 10:33AM EDT 
Trump yelling.
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: U.S. President Donald Trump shouts at members of the media as he returns to the White House on October 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump traveled to Florida earlier in the day. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s overall approval ratings are as abysmal as they were back in July, but now even his handling of key campaign issues is also taking a pounding. Latest polls show that since the beginning of September, net approval stands at -3.4 percent on immigration, -14.1 percent on the economy, -18.9 percent on trade, and -30.4 percent on inflation. Grim results, given that immigration and the economy polled as two of his most significant leads against Kamala Harris last year. “In fact, approval of how Trump is handling inflation has fallen so rapidly that I’ve had to extend the y-axis on our issue approval chart below -30,” wrote Nate Silver, the statistician and analyst who collated the latest results. While the president himself has proven uncharacteristically mute on his ratings over the past few months, he’s been known to lash out at numbers he doesn’t like in the past. “They suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, and there is nothing that anyone, or anything, can do about it,” he seethed in a Truth Social post against pollsters over some poor-looking results back in April. “THEY ARE SICK.”

Read it at Silver Bulletin

4
Shock as Former NFL Star Dies at 45
COMMUNITY HERO
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.23.25 2:08PM EDT 
Published 09.23.25 11:02AM EDT 
Image of Rudi Johnson on the football field.
PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 30: Running back Rudi Johnson #32 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on from the field after a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 30, 2003 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Bengals defeated the Steelers 24-20. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images) George Gojkovich/George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson has died at the age of 45. Johnson was a fourth-round pick by the Bengals, in the 2001 NFL Draft. His first two years at the club were lackluster but he hit his stride in his third year, rushing over 4,000 yards. The star’s career ended in 2008 with the Detroit Lions. A family member told TMZ Sports that he passed away last week. His cause of death has not been shared, however TMZ reported that he died via suicide. However, the people closest to him have confirmed that he was struggling with mental health issues and neurological damage as a possible effect of CTE. After Johnson’s football career he launched a foundation that helped families and children through community programs. The family source told TMZ, in his later days, Johnson was focused on helping people on and off the field.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Read it at TMZ

5
Shock as College Football Coach Is Fired After 21 Years
BENCHED
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.23.25 4:55PM EDT 
Image of Mike Grundy
KT King/KT King

Longtime Oklahoma State University coach Mike Gundy was abruptly fired Tuesday, shocking the college football world. Gundy, 58, had led the Cowboys since 2005, but struggled in recent years, finishing 2024 with a record of 3-9 and beginning this season with one win and two defeats, including a 69-3 trouncing by Oregon and a rare defeat Saturday to in-state rival Tulsa. In addition to bringing Oklahoma State unprecedented success, Gundy is known for his witty and sometimes controversial interactions with the press. That included him downplaying the severity of one of his players receiving a DUI last summer—something he was ridiculed for, in addition to refusing to suspend the athlete. Before Gundy arrived at Oklahoma State, the university rarely enjoyed any level of success. Gundy was in the hot seat, but had downplayed calls to quit. “I’m under contract, here, for I think 3.5 years,” Gundy said Monday. After his termination, the university will owe him $15 million. Oklahoma State claimed they “are looking for someone who can lead our program in this new era.” A source told ESPN that the team’s offensive coordinator, Doug Meacham, is now the interim head coach.

Read it at ESPN

6
Nation Has New Top-Selling Beer Because of Trump’s ICE Crackdown
BOTTLED IT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.23.25 12:57PM EDT 
Kristi Noem
Noem's love for dolling up for the cameras on ICE raids has earned her the nickname “ICE Barbie.” Homeland Security/Handout/Getty Images

Michelob Ultra has become the most popular beer in the U.S. in a shift apparently caused by ICE. The Anheuser-Busch brand, first introduced in 2002 as a low-carb version of Michelob, outsold Modelo for the last 12 months, according to industry data company Circana. One of the reasons for the change appears to be declining sales of Modelo in its core Hispanic-Americans market, something which its parent company’s CEO had blamed on President Donald Trump’s hardline deportation push. Bill Newlands, CEO of brewing conglomerate Constellation Brands, previously told CNN Business that fear of being scooped up in large-scale ICE raids was he claimed the move was stopping people from going to restaurants and bars. Circana reported that Corona, Anheuser-Busch’s Mexican lager brand, was also struggling. Modelo had been crowned the best-selling beer in 2023 after a MAGA boycott of Bud Light for using transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for advertising cost Bud Light years of market dominance. Michelob has also invested heavily into advertising for the soccer World Cup in the U.S. next year, with ads featuring Lionel Messi, the world’s most successful soccer player.

Read it at CNN Business

7
China Uses AI to Turn Gay Couple Straight in Hollywood Movie
GAY ABANDON
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 09.23.25 12:09PM EDT 
The scene in the movie “Together” which was changed in China.
The scene in the movie “Together” which was changed in China. X

Chinese state censors appear to have used AI to change a male character into a woman so as to avoid showing a homosexual relationship on screen. The alterations were made to the version of Michael Shanks’ new horror movie Together, starring on-and-off-screen couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie, airing in China. Other reports suggest changes were also made in order to remove any sexually explicit material contained in the original cut. Homosexuality is not technically criminalized in China, but same-sex relationships remain unrecognized by the state and are subject to social taboo. Viewers have posted a number of comments on IMDb expressing concern not only over state censorship of the film, but also what this sort of use of artificial intelligence may mean for cinema going forward. “The evolution to using AI to directly swap faces is truly terrifying,” one person wrote. “In the future, we won’t even know we’re watching the original film.” It’s not the first time China has censored a movie in this way either, having also removed references to queer icon Freddie Mercury’s homosexuality in the 2018 biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

Read it at The Independent

8
MTV Axes Hit Reality TV Show After 12 Years On Air
BIGGER FISH TO FRY
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.23.25 12:31PM EDT 
MTV's 'Catfish' show hosts Nev Schulman (left) and Kamie Crawford (right).
@mtvcatfish/Instagram

Catfish: The TV Show, the reality television series premised around dishonest dating, has been canceled according to Variety. The show ran for nine seasons, premiering its first episode more than a decade ago in 2012. Variety reports that MTV will allow the producers to shop the series elsewhere, and will continue to air past Catfish episodes. The show, hosted originally by Nev Schulman and Max Joseph, followed couples who had met online, unveiling the truth behind their internet personas. Catfish is based on Schulman’s eponymous 2010 documentary; the term “catfish” refers to an individuals who uses a false identity to deceive other online users. After Max Joseph left the show in 2018, he was replaced by Kamie Crawford in 2020 until she departed in 2024. While Schulman did not announce the show’s cancellation, he alluded to a career pivot in an Instagram post that read, “On my way to help you buy/sell your dream home.” The 40-year-old host stated he was now in his “real estate era,” and had recently become a licensed agent. Fans expressed their disappointment under the post. “So no more Catfish? Damn 🥲 but best of luck on your new journey!" wrote one user.

Read it at Variety

9
Mark Hamill Reveals Long-Kept ‘Star Wars’ Secret
DIRECTOR’S CUT
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.23.25 12:26PM EDT 
Published 09.23.25 12:25PM EDT 
Image of Mark Hamill speaking.
Vivien Killilea/Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lionsgate

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, has spilled about a scene that was cut from the film. The actor told The Hollywood Reporter that the cut line was between his character and Han Solo (Harrison Ford). “It’s just me and Han Solo. He says, when he gets toward the Death Star, ‘OK, that’s enough for me. We’re turning around. I’ve held up my side of the bargain’,” he recalls. To which Luke Skywalker replies, “‘But we can’t turn back. Fear is their greatest defense. I doubt if the actual security there is any greater than it was on Aquilea or Sullust. And what there is most likely directed toward a large-scale assault.’” Hamill said the dialogue left him thinking, “Who talks like this?” He explained that the line made it nearly impossible for him to portray it as an original thought. The actor shared that George Lucas did not welcome commentary on the script from his actors. “[He’s] not an actor’s director,” said Hamill, later explaining he was left to perform the line in the most authentic way he could. The scene was later cut from the final edit. “Thank God it was cut,” the actor said.

Read it at News.com

10
Cruise Passenger Sent Chilling Text Before Going Missing
LOST IN PARADISE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 09.23.25 6:35AM EDT 
Published 09.23.25 6:26AM EDT 
Cozumel, Mexico, Cruise Port Pier, arriving Carnival Horizon cruise ship.
Cozumel, Mexico, Cruise Port Pier, arriving Carnival Horizon cruise ship. Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

An American tourist who vanished during a Caribbean cruise left staff a chilling message telling them not to come looking for her before she disappeared. Jessica Collins, 47, disembarked from a Carnival Horizon cruise ship after it stopped in Bonaire on Sept. 17, taking all her belongings with her and leaving cabin members a cash tip and a note informing them of her departure. She has not been seen or heard from since, local police have confirmed. “She debarked with all her belongings in her backpack and left a cash gratuity for the stateroom attendant with a thank-you note,” a Carnival Cruise spokesperson said in a statement. “The guest subsequently texted a member of our care team who had been trying to reach her, saying she was safe and did not want to be found or contacted again.” The spokesperson added that while they are cooperating with local authorities to help locate Collins, “this guest appears to have taken deliberate action to be alone and on her own.” Despite her message, local authorities have launched a search effort for Collins, who was last seen on surveillance footage leaving the ship wearing a gray backpack, a button-down shirt, and shorts before vanishing. The search continues.

Read it at People

Trending Now