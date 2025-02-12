Politics

Trump Defends Musk’s ‘Geniuses’ by Naming Random Federal Expenses

PAYBACK!

The president said Elon Musk and his “12 geniuses” could uncover $1 trillion in “fraud.” So far, there’s little context for the claims.

David Gardner
David Gardner 

Chief National Correspondent

Trump says he is uncovering billions of dollars in fraud.
Andrew Harnick/Getty Images
David Gardner

David Gardner

Chief National Correspondent

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Humiliated in the ‘Most Powerless Image Ever’ of a U.S. President: O’Donnell
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsKremlin Embarrasses Trump With Truth About U.S. Teacher Marc Fogel’s Release
Liam Archacki
OpinionPutin’s Crazy Carve-Up Could Give Trump Greenland and Canada
David Gardner
CongressDem Flames MTG by Showing House Elon Musk ‘D*** Pic’
Nandika Chatterjee
scoutedTherabody’s Massive Cyber Week Sale Is Full of Discounted Gift Ideas
Thomas Price