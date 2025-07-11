Trump Picks Steak-Obsessed MAGA Influencer for Ambassadorship

Australian-born MAGA devotee Nick Adams’ years-long campaign of brown-nosing to President Donald Trump has paid off.

On Thursday, Trump nominated him to be U.S. ambassador to Malaysia. Adams, a naturalized American citizen, accepted Trump’s nomination—which requires Senate confirmation—in a video posted on X, speaking at length about what a great honor it would be to serve his country “armed with the pen of diplomacy.”

“Mr. President, thank you for the honor of a lifetime,” Adams wrote. “In your America, all dreams come true.”

"Mr. President, thank you for the honor of a lifetime," Adams wrote. "In your America, all dreams come true."



Those words came from the same man whose obsessive commentary about the benefits of eating steak and being an “alpha male” has been so over-the-top, it borders on parody—and it just might be, though Adams denies it.

“I am based. I have rizz. I am smart. I am charismatic. I have superior genetics. I am strong. I am bold. I am intense. I have large amounts of testosterone. I am never wrong. I don’t apologize. I am an alpha male,” boasted Adams, who once staged a photo shoot with himself and a piece of steak.

Steak for a pre-workout meal.

Steak for breakfast.

Steak for lunch.

Steak for a mid-afternoon snack.

Steak for dinner.



Alpha males eat steak anytime they please.

Adams, who served in local government in Australia before his party suspended him for berating a journalist, has also expressed an affinity for the restaurant chain Hooters—which he has posted about more than 500 times.

“Crooked Joe Biden’s legacy is one of disaster, criminality and corruption,” he posted on X in February. “It has sadly claimed yet another victim. As I was eating my fifth breakfast steak this morning while reading Bloomberg, I read a report that Hooters is preparing to file for bankruptcy.”

Adams promptly volunteered to lead a “Presidential Task Force for the Preservation of Hooters.”

Unfortunately for Adams, Malaysia has zero Hooters establishments. But the country does have internet access, meaning he is free to continue fawning over Trump, the “highest IQ President this nation has ever had,” whose “greatness on the tennis court is well-documented.”

Trump wrote the foreward to Adams' 2024 book, "Alpha Kings."

Adams isn’t new in MAGA world. During Trump’s first term, the president appointed him to the board of Washington D.C.’s Woodrow Wilson Center, which “provides nonpartisan counsel and insights on global affairs to policymakers,” according to its website. He was also a Trump campaign surrogate in 2024.