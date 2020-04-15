Trump Pitched a Self-Hosted Daily Talk Radio Show to Soothe Americans Through Coronavirus, Says Report

Read it at The New York Times
At a time when good news is so hard to come by, savor the fact that this never saw the light of day. President Donald Trump last month pitched setting up his own self-hosted White House daily talk-radio show as the coronavirus pandemic swept across America, The New York Times reports. His logic, it was reported, was that his voice would soothe Americans’ fears as he directly answered their questions about the pandemic. The show would reportedly have featured an open line for people to call and engage one-on-one with the president, without any prior screening. Terrifyingly, the idea was to do the show for two hours a day, every single day. However, according to the Times, Trump suddenly soured on the idea when he realized it would put him in direct competition with right-wing talk-radio giant Rush Limbaugh, who is a devoted backer of the president. The White House didn’t comment when asked about the president’s idea.