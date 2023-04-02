CHEAT SHEET
Trump Plans to Speak From Mar-a-Lago After NYC Arraignment
Indicted former President Donald Trump is planning to give a speech at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday evening after he’s arraigned in New York. Trump faces about 30 charges after his indictment by a grand jury investigating his alleged role in a hush-money payout to pornstar Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. He’s expected to surrender to authorities and appear in court for his New York City arraignment on Tuesday afternoon. The exact charges aren’t known yet and may not be revealed until Tuesday. While Trump hasn’t said what the nature of his speech will be, the former president is actively running for president and has already boasted about his fundraising post-indictment.