Trump Plans to Speak on All Four Nights of GOP Convention: NYT

Read it at The New York Times
President Donald Trump is apparently not content to deliver one big speech at the end of the Republican National Convention. The New York Times reports that in a break with the tradition of keeping a lower profile until the last night, Trump plans to speak on all four nights of the convention that starts Monday. Aides told the newspaper that he wants the extra airtime to rebut accusations leveled against him during the Democratic National Convention last week. Trump will reportedly take the stage at 10 p.m. each night.