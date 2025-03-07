Politics

Trump Plays Matchmaker for NASA Astronauts Stuck in Space

HOPELESS ROMANTIC

This is not the first time the president has shared his pearls of wisdom when it comes to love and dating.

Yasmeen Hamadeh
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Yasmeen Hamadeh

Yasmeen Hamadeh

Night News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMystery Blonde Woman Seated Next to Elon Musk at Trump’s Address Is Identified
Liam Archacki
PoliticsCheryl Hines Issues Husband RFK Jr. a Shocking Ultimatum
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsChina Warns It’s Ready for ‘Any Type of War’ With U.S. After Trump Tariffs
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsWATCH: Tiny Gov Agency Blocks DOGE Goons From Building in Heated Standoff
Liam Archacki
PoliticsDem Rep’s Untimely Death Gives Trump a Boost in the House
Mary Ann Akers