Trump Plays Matchmaker for NASA Astronauts Stuck in Space
HOPELESS ROMANTIC
This is not the first time the president has shared his pearls of wisdom when it comes to love and dating.
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Night News Reporter
Published
Mar. 6 2025
7:01PM EST
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Night News Reporter
