Trump Pleads Not Guilty to Georgia Election Felonies, Says He’ll Skip Arraignment
LAW & ORDER
Donald Trump on Thursday entered a not guilty plea to 13 felony counts related to his alleged scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. He will not be appearing for his Fulton County arraignment scheduled for Wednesday—an option in this case that other co-defendants of Trump’s have also exercised. Trump surrendered to an Atlanta jail last week to be booked on the charges and have his now-viral mugshot taken. He was released on a $200,000 bond. The former president is being accused alongside 18 co-defendants, including former New York City Mayor Rudi Giuliani, of racketeering charges stemming from the alleged plot to thwart Georgia’s election certification and tip the 2020 election in his favor. It’s his fourth indictment this year, and the first one for which he won’t appear at an arraignment.