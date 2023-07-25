Trump Pleads With Congress to Save Him From Mounting Legal Woes
‘THEY CAN’T BEAT ME’
Donald Trump released a video message Tuesday pleading with Congress to save him from the multiple legal battles he’s currently facing while suggesting he is being targeted simply for winning the 2020 election. Trump begins with a direct plea: “Congress, if you will, please investigate the political witch hunts against me currently being brought by the corrupt DOJ and FBI, who are totally out of control,” the former president says. He adds: “This continuing saga is retribution against me for winning and even more importantly to them, election interference regarding the 2024 presidential election. It will be their updated form of rigging our most important election. Look at the polls, they can’t beat me. The only way they can win is to cheat and they cheat better than anybody has seen them cheat. Stop them now. Save our country.” The demands were soon echoed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who took to the House floor Tuesday “demanding” that Congress move to impeach Biden and “expunge” Trump’s “wrongful” two impeachments.