Politics

Trump Plots to Steal Navy’s Ultimate Honor From Black Sailor

HOW LOW CAN HE GO

An aircraft carried slated to pay tribute to a Black war hero is getting a jaw-dropping rename.

Vic Verbalaitis
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Admiral Chester W. Nimitz pinning Navy Cross on Doris "Dorie" Miller at ceremony aboard the USS Enterprise, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, U.S. Office of War Information, May 27, 1942.
Universal History Archive/Universal History Archive/Univer

An aircraft carrier meant to be named after a Black sailor credited with rescuing shipmates during the attack on Pearl Harbor is inexplicably being renamed—potentially after Donald Trump.

Two unnamed sources cited by CNN late Thursday said there have been internal discussions about renaming the vessel to honor the 80-year-old president.

The carrier was touted as a tribute to Doris Miller back in Donald Trump’s first term in the White House, and Former Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly announced during a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day ceremony in January 2020 that it would be named the USS Doris Miller.

Vic Verbalaitis

Vic Verbalaitis

Night Breaking News Reporter

Vic.Verbalaitis@thedailybeast.com

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