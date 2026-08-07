Trump Plots Wild Move in ‘Personal’ Crusade Tied to Barron

President Donald Trump is considering drastic measures on childhood vaccines and autism after making it a “personal issue.”

Multiple sources told The Washington Post the Trump administration is drafting an executive order centered around the childhood vaccine schedule and autism. The move is likely influenced by the president’s own opinions on the subject, as one insider told the outlet he had repeatedly aired his own theories in private conversations.

Sources cited by Bloomberg said the move was driven by Trump’s desire to see “additional action” taken on the matter. The order will focus on the childhood immunization schedule, autism research, and parental choice, the Post reported, though it is unclear when it will take effect.

Trump, 80, has made vaccine policy a major issue within his second administration. He has frequently questioned whether there’s a link between the number of childhood vaccines and autism, even since before his son Barron was old enough to be diagnosed.

Barron Trump boards a plane with his parents on Jan. 18, 2025, the same day he flew to Washington to begin Inauguration festivities. President Donald Trump was inaugurated two days later. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Trump told the Sun-Sentinel in 2007 that he and his wife, Melania Trump, were “very, very conservative” with scheduling vaccines for Barron, who was only 22 months old at the time.

“We’ve taken him on a very slow process. He gets one shot at a time, then we wait a few months and give him another shot, the old-fashioned way,” Trump told the outlet. “But today they pump the children with so much at a very young age.”

Trump said that he spaced out Barron's childhood shots over months. Chris Pizzello/REUTERS

“Everybody has their theory,” he added. “My theory—and I study it because I have young children—my theory is the shots.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to HHS and the White House for comment.

Trump shares similar skeptical views on vaccines as his health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., despite decades of research failing to produce a proven link between vaccines and autism.

In March, a federal judge struck down Kennedy’s initial attempts to shake up the childhood immunization schedule, which included reducing the number of recommended vaccines for children.

Kennedy started an anti-vaccine group called Children's Health Defense. MARK MAKELA/REUTERS

Since then, the health secretary has worked more on his “Make America Healthy Again” agenda, opting to focus on food instead. Last week, Kennedy launched the first episode of his new cooking program, The Real Food Show, which highlights affordable meals that adhere to his dietary guidelines.