Trump Plotting Petty Revenge Tour Against Republicans Who Abandoned Him, Says Report
RAGE ROADSHOW
Ex-president Donald Trump has been pretty quiet since he left office last month, aside from his absurd and pompous resignation from the Screen Actors Guild in which he lauded his work in Home Alone 2. But that doesn’t mean he’s not plotting away from some gaudy room at Mar-a-Lago. According to Insider, Trump is planning to embark on a nationwide speaking tour specifically designed to drain support from Republicans who have backed his impeachment. People familiar with the plans said Trump wants to target the 10 House Republicans who voted for his impeachment last month, as well as any Republican senators who speak out against him at next week’s trial. “I’m sure he wants to get out a roulette wheel with all their faces on it,” one anonymous Republican Trump ally told Insider. However, Trump is apparently waiting for the right time. His ally explained: “Even he recognizes that we have Trump fatigue.”