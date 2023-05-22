Trump Portrait Hidden Behind Couch at NYC Penn Club to Avoid Drama: Report
OUT OF SIGHT
Putting up Donald Trump’s portrait in New York City’s Penn Club—the stomping grounds of Wharton grads like himself—proved to be a “controversial” decision. So the prestigious social club reportedly came up with a sophisticated solution: just hang it behind a couch. “There remains a controversial picture of Donald Trump in the boardroom of the Penn Club,” a source told Page Six. “They have tried to ‘hide it’ by putting it low on the wall, basically behind a piece of furniture.” The former president’s alma mater has an illustrious list of notable—and controversial—alumni, including Elon Musk and Mehmet Oz. But Trump’s portrait must have been particularly polarizing for it to be hidden in plain sight, especially considering his history with the club. “Trump was a major funder,” the source said. “In fact, legend goes he negotiated the purchase of the building … and he gave a big donation, too.”