Trump Portrayed as Returning Hero in New White House Videos: ‘Maybe I’m Immune’
‘DON’T LET IT DOMINATE’
In two short videos released to President Trump’s Twitter account after his release from Walter Reed medical center, the president was depicted as a returning warrior. The first, a 37-second dialogue-free clip set to a booming, uplifting musical score, showed his landing at the White House, while in the second he told Americans he felt great and that they shouldn’t fear the virus. “Nobody’s a leader would not do what I did,” Trump said, apparently referring to mingling with the public mask-free amid a pandemic. “I know there’s a risk, there’s a danger, but that’s OK.” He then added, “Maybe I’m immune. I don’t know!” Trump also implored Americans not to let coronavirus “dominate” them, saying the United States had the best medical equipment and medicines in the world. “Don’t be afraid of it. You’re gonna beat it,” he said. Despite FDA guidelines that are likely to stop a vaccine from being approved before Election Day, the president also claimed vaccines are coming “momentarily.”