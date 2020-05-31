Trump Postpones G-7, Invites After German Chancellor Angela Merkel Says She Won’t Attend Amid Pandemic

Read it at CNN
President Donald Trump said he will postpone the G-7 meeting scheduled for June until September after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she wouldn’t fly to the U.S. in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stung by the turn-down, Trump called the official invitees “a very outdated group of countries,” and vowed to also invite Russia, Australia, India, and South Korea to the summit when it is held. Russia was expelled from the group five years ago after it illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. “I’m postponing it because I don’t feel as a G7 it probably represents what’s going on in the world,” he told reporters on Air Force One on Saturday. “It’s a very outdated group of countries.” The G7 is comprised of the U.S., Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Japan.