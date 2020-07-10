Trump Postpones Ill-Advised New Hampshire Rally Over Tropical Storm

President Trump’s campaign rally on Saturday has been postponed due to Tropical Storm Fay, which is expected to drench parts of the northeast this weekend. “The rally scheduled for Saturday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been postponed for safety reasons because of Tropical Storm Fay,” his campaign said in a statement. “It will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced soon.” The rally was set to take to take place at Portsmouth International Airport, a former Air Force base, much to the chagrin of doctors who feared the large gathering could lead to a coronavirus spike in the area. The weather was expected to be fine on Saturday evening but thunderstorms were forecast for the morning.