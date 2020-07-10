CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Trump Postpones Ill-Advised New Hampshire Rally Over Tropical Storm

    STORMY SKIES AHEAD

    Danika Fears

    Breaking News Editor

    Win McNamee/Getty

    President Trump’s campaign rally on Saturday has been postponed due to Tropical Storm Fay, which is expected to drench parts of the northeast this weekend. “The rally scheduled for Saturday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been postponed for safety reasons because of Tropical Storm Fay,” his campaign said in a statement. “It will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced soon.” The rally was set to take to take place at Portsmouth International Airport, a former Air Force base, much to the chagrin of doctors who feared the large gathering could lead to a coronavirus spike in the area. The weather was expected to be fine on Saturday evening but thunderstorms were forecast for the morning.