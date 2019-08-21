CHEAT SHEET
Trump’s Denmark Trip Canceled After Prime Minister Rejects Greenland Proposal
President Trump’s trip to Denmark has been canceled after Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen shot down any further discussion of a potential deal for the U.S. to buy Greenland. In a Tuesday night tweet, Trump said he would not be meeting with Frederiksen after her rejection of any possible deal. “Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time,” Trump wrote. “The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future!”
The New York Times clarified that the White House scrapped Trump's entire trip to Denmark, not just his meeting with Frederiksen. Trump’s announcement on Twitter came just a few hours after Carla Sands, the U.S. Ambassador to Denmark, tweeted a photo of billboards emblazoned with “Trump,” writing, “Denmark is ready for the POTUS visit.” The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Trump had repeatedly asked his advisers if a purchase of Greenland was possible. Frederiksen called the idea “absurd” in response, and Greenland’s foreign minister said the country was “not for sale.”