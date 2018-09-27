Trump Postpones Meeting With Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein Until Next Week

President Donald Trump has postponed his much-anticipated meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein until next week, according to the Associated Press. Trump was expected to discuss Rosenstein’s future during the sit-down, which was initially scheduled for Thursday, but the White House reportedly said it didn’t want to “interfere” with the Brett Kavanaugh hearing. Last week, The New York Times published a bombshell report with claims that Rosenstein had suggested secretly recording Trump and enlisting the help of cabinet members to invoke the 25th amendment to remove him from office. Rosenstein has denied the allegations. When asked Wednesday if he intended to fire Rosenstein, Trump said, “I’m talking to him.” “We’ve had a good talk,” the president added. “He said he never said it. He said he doesn’t believe it. He said he has a lot of respect for me, and he was very nice, and we’ll see.”
