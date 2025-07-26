President Donald Trump shared a deranged meme showing former President Barack Obama behind the wheel of the white Ford Bronco in O.J. Simpson’s 1994 car chase.

The meme, which has a watermark from the pro-Trump account @grandoldmemes, features Trump and an unflatteringly edited version of Vice President JD Vance as police officers pursuing Obama.

It appears to be a reference to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s announcement last week that she had referred Obama administration officials to the Justice Department for prosecution.

Gabbard alleged that the officials committed “treasonous conspiracy” in their handling of claims that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Trump shared the image on his Truth Social and Instagram accounts along with laughing emojis and a credit to his son, Donald Trump Jr., who first posted it earlier this week.

The edited photo of Vance’s bloated face in the meme comes from the viral “fat Vance” trend several months ago, in which users would edit the vice president into unbecoming variants.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment on Trump’s post.

Simpson’s car chase unfolded on June 12, 1994, as the former NFL superstar evaded Los Angeles police who sought to arrest him for the murders of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Ninety-five million people watch the car chase live on telecision. Simpson’s friend, Al Cowlings, drove the car while Simpson rode in the back seat. Simpson eventually surrendered to police, and he was controversially acquitted of the murders in 1995.

Many of the top comments beneath Trump’s Instagram post had nothing to do with the meme itself—they were urging Trump to release more files on accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“No one cares—nothing’s gonna happen,” one user wrote. “Release the Epstein files.” Another commenter posted a photo of Trump with Epstein.

Trump has faced a crisis over the Epstein files since his administration announced earlier this month that the documents contained no evidence of a so-called “client list” or that Epstein was murdered.

The disgraced pedophile, who died in his prison cell in 2019, was a friend of Trump’s in the 1990s and early 2000s. The two have been repeatedly photographed together.