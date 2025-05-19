Trump Posts Deranged Obama Meme in QAnon-Inspired Truth Social Spree

President Donald Trump went on another Truth Social posting spree over the weekend to rehash a bizarre dig at Barack Obama while appealing to his QAnon base.

Early Sunday morning, Trump reposted a photo of himself with the 44th president captioned, “All roads lead to Obama. Retruth if you want public military tribunals.”

It’s not the first time Trump has tried to rally support for extrajudicial trials. In August last year, Trump posted the same image in an eerily similar Truth Social posting spree.

The post appeared to be aimed at believers of the far-right, pro-Trump conspiracy QAnon, which alleges that the world is run by a cabal of satanic pedophiles including Obama, former President Joe Biden, and Hillary Clinton, among a long list of high-profile names.

QAnon conspiracies accuse Obama and other political enemies of treason and advocate for military tribunals.

Trump’s renewed call for an Obama military trial appeared to excite the conspiracy theorists in his fanbase, with Infowars’ Alex Jones boosting the post on X.

Biden was not elected in 2020 and Obama ran the country illegally for the last 4 years.



Now you know why President Trump is taking about MILITARY TRIBUNALS…,,, https://t.co/GB23jyCQU1 pic.twitter.com/sIjDKwAwNv — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) May 19, 2025

“Biden was not elected in 2020 and Obama ran the country illegally for the last 4 years,” Jones falsely claimed. “Now you know why President Trump is talking about MILITARY TRIBUNALS.”

The SCIF, another popular conspiracy theorist on X, also celebrated Trump’s post.

“IT’S HAPPENING!” the user wrote. “The deep state can not hide the truth any longer, it’s all flowing out. Since Trump took office and DOGE starting uncovering the massive amounts of corruption, everything is beginning to line up, and all the evidence is there.”

IT'S HAPPENING! Trump posts another message with a picture stating that ALL ROADS LEAD to OBAMA, and if we, the people, want to see military tribunals. The deep state can not hide the truth any longer, it's all flowing out. Since Trump took office and DOGE starting uncovering the… pic.twitter.com/lQqoNK6F42 — The SCIF (@TheIntelSCIF) May 18, 2025

Trump also reposted three AI-generated artworks within minutes of each other, each one depicting him as a fighter donning a red cape or wielding a sword. They appeared to be another reference to longstanding QAnon theories that claim Trump is waging a battle against an evil group controlling the world.

The artworks were captioned “Slayer of the Deep State,” “Blind justice under the law will return to our republic,” and “We are taking back our great country.”

All four of Trump’s reposts on Sunday were initially published by a Truth Social user named Spiritual Streetfighter.

“I believe in Q,” her bio reads. It concludes with “WWG1WGA” or “Where We Go One, We Go All” — a slogan adopted by QAnon supporters to signal their unity.

QAnon was once a fringe conspiracy theory that slowly seeped into the mainstream over the years, thanks in part to the attention it has received from Trump and other MAGA figures.

Kash Patel, Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, was hammered by lawmakers in February for his earlier statements echoing claims of a “deep state” and “government gangsters.”

“I have publicly, including in interviews given to this committee, rejected outright QAnon baseless conspiracy theories or any other conspiracy theories,” he told senators. “The president has said publicly that he will allow the FBI to remain independent, and I have said as much as well.”