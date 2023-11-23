CHEAT SHEET
President Donald Trump sent an early Thanksgiving salute to his many enemies and haters at around 2 a.m. Thursday. The barely coherent message posted on Truth Social read “Happy Thanksgiving to ALL” and was addressed to New York Attorney General Letitia James, “Radical Left Trump Hating Judge, a ‘Psycho,’ Arthur Engoron,” and President Joe Biden among others, including “all of the other Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Fascists, Marxists, Democrats, & RINOS, who are seriously looking to DESTROY OUR COUNTRY.” The 45th U.S. president tried to end the screed on a positive note. “Have no fear, however, we will WIN the Presidential Election of 2024, & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” he wrote.