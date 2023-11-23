CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Posts Deranged Thanksgiving Message to ‘Lunatics, Fascists and RINOs’

    Nico Hines

    World Editor

    Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts as he visits Trump International Golf Links course, in Doonbeg, Ireland May 4, 2023.

    Damien Storan/Reuters/File Photo

    President Donald Trump sent an early Thanksgiving salute to his many enemies and haters at around 2 a.m. Thursday. The barely coherent message posted on Truth Social read “Happy Thanksgiving to ALL” and was addressed to New York Attorney General Letitia James, “Radical Left Trump Hating Judge, a ‘Psycho,’ Arthur Engoron,” and President Joe Biden among others, including “all of the other Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Fascists, Marxists, Democrats, & RINOS, who are seriously looking to DESTROY OUR COUNTRY.” The 45th U.S. president tried to end the screed on a positive note. “Have no fear, however, we will WIN the Presidential Election of 2024, & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” he wrote.

