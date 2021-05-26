Trump Posts Long, Whiny, Bitter Blog After New York Grand Jury Reports
‘AN AFFRONT!’
There is no greater case study for the benefits of Twitter’s character limit than Donald Trump’s howling-into-the-void blog. In his latest stream of consciousness, it’s clear the former president has not reacted well to reports that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has convened a grand jury panel to decide whether to bring criminal charges against him. Trump wheeled out some of his most well-worn lines, dismissing the probe against him as the “greatest Witch Hunt in American history,” before urging prosecutors to leave him alone because he thinks he did a “great job for our Country.” Trump wrote: “This is purely political, and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in the Presidential Election, and it’s being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors.” He went on to boast about his popularity among Republican voters, and vowed to “keep on fighting like I have been for the last five years!” The expected presentation of evidence against Trump’s business will move the criminal investigation into the ex-president into a new phase.