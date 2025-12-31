Trump Posts Unhinged Late-Night ‘Happy New Year’ Rant

President Donald Trump kept up his annual tradition of ringing in the new year with a bizarre social media post combining acidic attacks and false claims.

Late Tuesday night, Trump shared a photo of himself on Truth Social titled, “Over 50% of voters APPROVE of President Trump.”

In fact, that president’s approval rating is at a dismal -12 as of this month, CNN’s data guru Harry Enten reported this week.

But never fear, Trump assured his supporters, those numbers aren’t real.

“The polls are rigged even more than the writers. The real number is 64%, and why not, our Country is ‘hotter’ than ever before,” he wrote in his post. “Isn’t it nice to have a STRONG BORDER, No Inflation, a powerful Military, and great Economy??? Happy New Year!”

Truth Social/Donald J. Trump

In previous years, he has issued similarly back-handed well wishes for the new year.

“As the New Year fast approaches, I would like to wish an early New Year’s salutation to crooked Joe Biden and his group of radical left misfits and thugs on their never-ending attempt to destroy our nation through lawfare, invasion and rigging elections,” Trump wrote on Dec. 30, 2023. “They are now scrambling to sign up as many of those millions of people they are illegally allowing into sour country, in order that they will be ready to vote in the presidential election of 2024.”

