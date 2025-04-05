Trump Posts Video of Airstrike on Yemen’s Houthis: ‘Oops’
In a post made to Truth Social on Friday, Donald Trump celebrated what was allegedly a successful attack on Yemen’s Houthis. The president posted drone footage of what appears to be a U.S. airstrike along with the caption, “These Houthis gathered for instructions on an attack. Oops, there will be no attack by these Houthis! They will never sink our ships again!” The black-and-white video shows an aerial strike and its immediate aftermath, but provides no further details as to where or when it was shot. The Yemeni government announced on Friday that a U.S. airstrike conducted earlier this week killed 70 Houthis, including field commanders, following weeks of U.S. airstrikes resulting in hundreds of Houthi casualties. It is unclear whether the footage Trump posted is from the April 2 airstrike referenced by the Yemeni government, although approximately 70 figures can be seen in the video. The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.
