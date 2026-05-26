Trump Posts Wild War Meme in Late-Night Truth Social Frenzy

President Donald Trump shared a bizarre war meme as part of a Truth Social posting blitz on Sunday evening.

Trump’s post came shortly after Capt. Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for U.S. Central Command, confirmed renewed strikes on Iran, labeling it as “self-defense.”

It also followed a boastful Memorial Day speech by the president at Arlington National Cemetery and a curious inspection of the White House entrance columns earlier in the day.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the Memorial Amphitheater during a Memorial Day event at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The 79-year-old commander-in-chief logged onto his social media platform just before 8 p.m. Monday night and began posting. He reposted his call during a celebration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence in Delhi last week, while posting more Memorial Day wishes in between.

He also bragged about the length of his newest MAGA makeover, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Just before 9 p.m, Trump shared one particularly wild post; a cartoon drawing contrasting “Obama’s Iran Policy” with “Trump’s Iran Policy.” The image depicted former President Barack Obama’s approach as a block of cash, while Trump’s “policy” was shown as a U.S. battleship shooting Iranian missiles out of the sky.

Trump’s cartoon post comes hours after the U.S. carried out strikes against Iran in an apparent breach of the ceasefire. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump posted the cartoon after U.S. military forces carried out strikes in Iran. He had claimed earlier in the day that negotiations with Iran were “proceeding nicely.” He has not publicly commented on the new strikes; the White House referred the Daily Beast to CENTCOM’s statement when contacted for comment.

The president has repeatedly sought to contrast his yet-to-be-finalized Iran deal with Obama’s 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran as he fends off Republican backlash over the negotiations.

“If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one, not like the one made by Obama, which gave Iran massive amounts of CASH, and a clear and open path to a Nuclear Weapon,” Trump wrote on Sunday. “Our deal is the exact opposite, but nobody has seen it, or knows what it is. It isn’t even fully negotiated yet.”

Donald Trump posts about Iran on Truth Social. screen grab

Earlier on Monday, Esmail Baghaei, the spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, brushed aside Trump’s ongoing stream of Truth Social posts.

“We have more important works to do than responding to the U.S. president’s posts, or the other malicious media campaigns, including caricatures posted on the social platforms,” Baghaei said at a press conference, according to Al Jareeza.