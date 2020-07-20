Trump Potentially Lost Millions in Donations After Phone Giants Halted His Texting Program

Read it at Politico
Anti-spam programs at major cell phone companies AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon halted President Donald Trump’s text voter-contact program over the July 4 weekend after the program sent 1 million patriotic-themed text messages. The messaging program was shut down by anti-spam monitors for five days after the holiday, potentially costing the president millions in campaign funds. Concerns have been raised among Republicans that the issue may arise once again around the November election, when the Trump campaign intends to use the peer-to-peer messaging program to urge people to vote. The incident has also fueled fears among Trump allies that the phone companies are attempting to influence the election by flagging their messaging operation as spam.