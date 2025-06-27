Trump Praises ‘Brilliant’ SCOTUS Picks for Doing His Bidding

Donald Trump has heaped praise on his Supreme Court picks for helping him thwart “radical left judges” who had blocked some of the most controversial parts of his policy agenda.

The president also singled out Amy Coney Barrett, dismissing earlier rage from the MAGA world that she was not consistently doing their bidding.

“I just have great respect for her, I always have, and this decision was brilliantly written from all accounts,” Trump said after the Supreme Court boosted his powers.

The comments came Barrett led a conservative push to limit the ability of federal lower courts to temporarily pause Trump’s executive orders using nationwide injunctions.