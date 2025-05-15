Trump Praises ‘Incredible Culture’ of Islam Despite Past ‘Muslim Ban’

President Donald Trump hailed the “incredible culture” of Islam as he toured the biggest mosque in the United Arab Emirates Thursday.

“This is very beautiful,” the American president told reporters as he walked the halls of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, in Abu Dhabi. “This is an incredible culture.”

“This is the first time they’ve closed the mosque for the day,” he continued. “It’s an honor of the United States, I think... It’s a great tribute, thank you.”

Trump visited the massive Muslim worship space—which at a staggering 240,000 square feet can hold up to 40,000 people—as part of his ongoing trip to the Middle East.

The 82-dome compound, completed in 2008, is made out of white marble. It features 24-carat-gold chandeliers, hand-carved geometric designs, and 10 reflective pools.

While Trump was impressed by the opulent mosque, he has not always espoused a favorable opinion of the Muslim faith.

“I think Islam hates us,” Trump said on the campaign trail in March 2016, declining to draw a distinction between extremists and the religion’s typical adherent.

Soon after entering office for his first term, Trump issued an executive order to institute what he called a “Muslim ban”—halting the entrance of visitors from seven primarily Muslim countries to the U.S. as a response to Islamic terrorism.

Upon his return to the political mainstream in 2024, Trump was able to garner support from Muslim voters in Michigan, a swing state that helped secure his presidential victory, by promising to bring about swift peace in Gaza (a goal which he has so far yet to accomplish), according to NPR.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on Trump’s shifting attitude toward Islam and its culture.

Despite his past animosity toward Islam, Trump has developed cozy relationships with the wealthiest Muslim countries in the Middle East, oil-rich nations such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE—all of which the American has visited on his trip.

The tour has been mired in controversy since news broke that Trump planned to accept the gift of a $400 million jet, which the president intends to use as Air Force One, from Qatar.

Trump has defended the decision by pointing out that his current Boeing 747 is “much smaller” and “much less impressive” than newer models.