Trump Praises Men for Letting Wives Travel Solo to MAGA Rallies
ME LADIES MAN
After touting how much women love him and he loves them at a Friday rally, Donald Trump praised female supporters’ husbands for deigning to “allow” their wives to follow him across America. “Somebody said, ‘Women don’t like Donald Trump,’” he said at a rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “I said, ‘I think that’s wrong. I think they love me. I love them.’” The moment reminded him to address a group of supporters near the stage, who he said were North Carolina women who had attended hundreds of his events. “They’re wealthy as hell, look at ‘em,” the former president said. “They’ve got nothing but cash. Their husbands are great. But they allow them to go all over the country.” He recalled asking the husbands about that at one point. “I say, ‘How do you put up with this? Your wives are traveling all over the place. Do you mind?’" He quoted their collective answer: "‘We trust our wives, sir, we trust them implicitly.’” The former president celebrated the women's appearance. “They’re always perfectly coiffed!” he exclaimed.