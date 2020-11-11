CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Praises Pompeo for Biden Election Denial: Why He Was 'Number One' at West Point!

    Justin Baragona

    President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday night to heap praise on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for denying that President-elect Joe Biden won last week’s presidential election. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Pompeo chuckled while saying he believes there will be a “smooth transition to a second Trump administration.” Asked later by Fox News if he was serious, Pompeo said evasively: “We’ll have a smooth transition and we’ll see what people ultimately decided when all the votes have been cast.”

    Sharing a video from progressive news site NowThis criticizing Pompeo for “outright” denying the election results, Trump—who continues to baselessly claim Democrats stole the election via widespread voter fraud—tweeted: “That’s why Mike was number one in his class at West Point!”

    The cadet oath at the West Point Military Academy, meanwhile, states that a “cadet will not lie, cheat, steal, or tolerate those who do."