Trump Praises Pompeo’s NPR Meltdown—During a Peace Plan Presser
While unveiling his administration’s Middle East peace plan, President Donald Trump took a moment on Tuesday to congratulate Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for berating NPR host Mary Louise Kelly last week.
After introducing the secretary at the ceremony to loud applause, the president acted surprised over the reception Pompeo received. “Wow, that’s impressive. That was very impressive,” Trump declared, before adding: “That reporter couldn’t have done that good a job on you yesterday, huh? I think you did a good job on her, actually!”
After Kelly pressed Pompeo during an interview on Ukraine and the firing of former Amb. Marie Yovanovitch, Kelly pointed out that the nation’s top diplomat profanely berated her and asked her to locate Ukraine on an unmarked map.. Pompeo would later blast Kelly in a defensive official statement and the State Department eventually booted another NPR reporter from Pompeo’s press pool.