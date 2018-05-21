CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Praises NASCAR for Standing During National Anthem

    BACK ON THIS AGAIN?

    Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

    During a White House event honoring NASCAR championship racer Martin Truex Jr. on Monday, President Trump seemingly couldn’t resist getting in a jab against his political opponents. “I will tell you one thing I know about NASCAR, they do, indeed, stand for the playing of the national anthem. Right? They do indeed.” he said during his prepared remarks. He continued with the aside: “Someone said, ‘Maybe you shouldn’t say that, that’ll be controversial.’ I said, ‘That’s okay, NASCAR’s not gonna mind it at all. Is that right, fellas?”