Trump Praises ‘Toughest’ Ken Paxton Amid Texas AG’s Impeachment Trial
‘THE BEST’
Donald Trump labelled the current impeachment trial of Ken Paxton as “shameless” in a Truth Social rant that failed to address any of the charges against the Texas attorney general that include bribery and misuse of office. Facing 16 articles of impeachment, Paxton has pleaded not guilty and denied the concerning allegations against him, notably that he used his influence and position in an attempt to thwart a federal fraud probe into his friend and donor, Nate Paul. And as the trial continued, Trump early on Thursday morning had his say. “Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was easily re-elected last November, but now establishment RINOS are trying to undo that Election with a shameful impeachment of him,” he wrote. Referencing the dozens of members of Paxton’s own party who voted to impeach him in May, Trump wrote: “Who would replace Paxton, one of the TOUGHEST & BEST Attorney Generals in the Country? Could it be a Democrat, or even worse, a RINO? The voters have decided who they want! Democrats are feeling very good right now as they watch, as usual, the Republicans fight & eat away at each other. It’s a SAD day in the Great State of Texas!”